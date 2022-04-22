UoH and ViNS Bioproducts sign MoU to test NeuroSAFE

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Transcell Oncologics, a start-up at ASPIRE-TBI, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and ViNS Bioproducts have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to test NeuroSAFE, a testing platform to detect potency of anti-venoms. This testing will be a revolutionary next generation cruelty free operation.

Due to the complex biological nature of venoms, the potency of both venoms and anti-venoms is traditionally tested in small animals, as recommended by the WHO, according to a press release.

Sacrificing small animals for venom and anti-venom potency measurements batch-wise is one of the most deliberated topics of cruelty caused, encouraging the manufacturers to apply the ‘3Rs’—replacement, reduction, and refinement in animal use. Ethical guidelines limit the testing, resulting in inconclusive test results which often do not meet the industry requirements.

NeuroSAFE is a cruelty free workstation solution that combines human induced pluripotent stem cell technology and modern robotic process automation as a dependable resolution to the anti-venom industry to go cruelty free in their practice.

“NeuroSAFE is built on a configured in vitro human cellular platform that can hold scale throughput by being phenotypically responsive and genotypically reactive,” said Dr Subhadra Dravida, Founder and CEO, Transcell Oncologics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .