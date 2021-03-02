UoH celebrates ASPIRE-BioNEST’s third foundation day

Growing rapidly from its establishment in 2018, ASPIRE BioNEST is currently hosting 25 start-ups in different areas of life sciences.

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated the third Foundation Day of its life science incubator, ASPIRE-BioNEST. The incubator was set up with support from BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, to nurture, foster, and develop enterprises in life sciences.

Growing rapidly from its establishment in 2018, ASPIRE BioNEST is currently hosting 25 start-ups in different areas of life sciences. Marking the occasion, a newly built BSL2 facility was inaugurated by Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, a press release said.

Prof. Rao said that although there were efforts made to create the innovation led entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus, it is shaped now only to a defined structure where it is being recognized through the improved ARIIA ranking, being able to nurture many start-ups and standing tall in the recognition race. He also appreciated Dr. Yogeswara Rao and Prof. Reddana, who contributed significantly in inculcating the innovation ecosystem with an excellent infrastructure.

As part of the foundation day celebrations, three popular lectures were delivered by notable speakers — Naveen Gullapalli, Global Business Head of Novartis in Hyderabad, Prof. Unnat Pandit, of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Pradeep Jaisingh, cofounder of HealthStart, International Oncology, and Outcancer.org.

