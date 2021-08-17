UoH launches advanced certificate course in critical care 

Collaborative distance education programme will be offered by the School of Medical Sciences, UoH, and Apollo MedSkills Pvt Limited, through the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday launched an advanced certificate programme in critical care. The collaborative distance education programme will be offered by the School of Medical Sciences, UoH, and Apollo MedSkills Pvt Limited, through the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning of the University.

Addressing the participants virtually, UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao said, “Critical care is an area of saving lives. It is a noble service and consists of blended training.” This programme, in fact, was in tune with the National Education Policy 2020. “India is rich in talent and the cost-effectiveness of critical treatments will enable it to be a global player,” he said.

In view of the global need for efficient critical care and management in intensive care units, the six-month advanced certificate programme in Critical Care was developed to upskill the health professional graduates (Nursing, Medical) and graduates from allied health sciences on critical care concepts and competencies to prepare them delivering safe and quality health care, the UoH said.

About 50 participants including graduates, post-graduates in Nursing, Medicine, Homeopathic Medicine, BAMS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Life Sciences and Microbiology etc. have registered for the first course from 15 states across the country.

