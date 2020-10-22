UoH professor elected Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA)

The Indian National Science Academy was established in 1935 with the objective of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare

Hyderabad: Prof M Jayananda, faculty in the Centre for Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for his outstanding contributions on early earth (3600-2500 My) dynamics, internal architecture and origin of protocontinents, shift from anoxic to oxygenated environments.

The Indian National Science Academy was established in 1935 with the objective of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare. The foundation of the Academy, earlier known as the National Institute of Sciences of India (NISI), was the outcome of joint endeavours of several organisations and individuals and the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) playing a leading role in this regard, a press release stated.

Prof Jayananda focused research through novel multidisciplinary approach involving field based strain fabrics analysis, geochronology (U-Pb, Sm-Nd), elemental and isotope (143Nd, 87Sr, 176Hf, 56Fe, 15N) tracers on southern Peninsular India which classically termed as ‘Dharwar craton’ addressing coupled evolution of crust-mantle system, thermal records, continental growth, evolving tectonics, redox state of early oceans and emergence of biosphere. He has worked on the Cenozoic surface dynamics of Southwestern Peninsular India addressing time scales upliftment of great passive continental margin ‘Western Ghats’ escarpment, maintenance of high topographic built-up and evolving Cenozoic climate record, the press release added.

