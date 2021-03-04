UoH shines in QS World University Subject Rankings 2021

The university’s Department of English made a return in the subject rankings, storming into the global top 300 in QS rankings.

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has continued to occupy top slots in the QS World University Subject Rankings 2021 that were released on Thursday.

The university’s Department of English made a return in the subject rankings, storming into the global top 300 in QS rankings. It was now in the 251-300 ranks, and top-ranked subject in UoH, a press release said.

In the QS Subject Rankings that were released by Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the Chemistry discipline was in the 351-400 ranks, while Life Sciences was at 501-550 and Physics at 551-600.

The university also featured in 29 subjects out of 51 under five broad subject areas viz. Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management in the ranking, the press release said.

According to the UoH, this year’s ranking analysed nearly 14,000 individual university programmes from 1,440 universities across 85 locations around the world. Every university was assessed based on four indicators: reputation among academics and global employers, number of research citations the university achieves per paper in that subject, and the ‘H-index’, which measures the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the university.

UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Appa Rao Podile said: “it is delightful to see two of our disciplines in the top 500 of subject rankings, and two others right behind. As an Institution of Eminence (IoE), we are closing in towards the overall University mandate, but two disciplines, English and Chemistry, have already fulfilled the IoE requirement by moving into the top 500. That English has spectacularly made it to the top 300 is for us satisfying, since it was UoH’s first Department and has always been highly rated”.

