UoH to hold two-day national conference on ’75 years of Public Policy’

About 100 delegates from different states including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, will be participating.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, is organising a two-day national conference on ‘75 years of Public Policy – A Retrospective Analysis’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the financial support of Indian Council of Social Sciences Research and Institute of Eminence, on November 24 and 25.

About 100 delegates from different states including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, will be participating. The participants include Prof B.J Rao , Vice Chancellor, UoH, Prof. Nirmaalyaa Bagchi, Director General , Administrative Staff College of India, Prof. PC Sarangi , ex-Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Prof. Philippe Zittoun, General Secretary, International Public Policy Association (France), Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Director, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies – Lokniti.