UoH’s School of Management Studies signs MoU with SBIRB

Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies (SMS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank Institute of Rural Banking (SBIRB).

Swarnalatha Ramakrishnan, Deputy General Manager & Dean signed the MoU on behalf of SBIRB and Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar, on behalf of UoH, in the presence of Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

The UoH and SBIRB will jointly collaborate in the areas of joint training programmes, exchange of faculty resources, research programmes, organisation of conferences, proposals for external funding, publication collaborations, students internships, exchange of materials and other publications, placement support services and academic consultancy services, according to a press release.

