Upload pregnant women details online: Karimnagar Collector to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan has asked the health department officials to upload the details of pregnant women online besides conducting HB tests.

The Collector conducted a meeting with medical officers of Primary and Urban Health Centers and Anganwadi supervisors to discuss registration of pregnant women details and seasonal diseases in the Collectorate conference hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan wanted hundred percent registration of pregnant women in Manakondur, Chelpur and Vavilala PHCs limits where the registration was less. He instructed medical officers and anganwadi supervisors to identify malnutrition children and provided nutritious food and provide iron tablets to anemic women.

The collector appreciated Vavilala PHC medical officer Dr Tulasi Das and staff for conducting HB tests in a big way. Instructing officials to be alert on seasonal diseases, he wanted the authorities to organize dry days on every Tuesday and Friday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria, hospital superintendent Ratnamala, PHCS, other programme officers, medical officers and anganwadi supervisors were present.