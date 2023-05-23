UPSC civil services exam: Scores of candidates trained by Mahesh Bhagwat emerge victorious

This time, out of 933 candidates selected, around 150 were mentored by us, said Mahesh Bhagwat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:46 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Mahesh M Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Scores of candidates trained for the Civil Services Examination personality test by TS Additional DGP CID, Mahesh M Bhagwat have emerged victorious in the results declared on Tuesday.

Ishita Kishore, the topper in the examination, was trained by Bhagwat and his team of mentors. Apart from her, Smriti Mishra (4th), Kritika Goyal (14th), GVS Pavan Datta (22nd), Sandeep Kumar (24th), Sankhe Kashmira Kishor (25th), Yadav Suryabhan Achchhelal (27th), Ajmera Sanketh Kumar (35th), Anup Das (38th), Richa Kulkarni (54th), Ayushi Jain (74th), Dabholkar Vasant Prasad (76th) and Utkarsh Kumar (78th) were among top 100 rankers mentored by Bhagwat and his team.

“For last 10 years, we have been mentoring candidates of the Civil Services personality test and more than 1500 got selected. For the first time, all India first ranker Ishita Kishore mentored by us got selected. This time, out of 933 candidates selected, around 150 were mentored by us,” Bhagwat told Telangana Today.

He thanked the other mentors who are AIS officers – Abhishek Saraf, Anand Patil, Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, Neelkanth Avhad, Nitesh Pathode, Vivek Kulkarni and others for their selfless services.

The free mentorship is extended over WhatsApp groups and based on a candidate’s details Bhagwat and his team helps them prepare for the personality test with probable questions.

“Mahesh Bhagwat sir’s guidance has been very helpful in preparation for the personality test. He used to share all the content on the current affairs in the group, which really helped in my preparation” Ishita said.

“His posts on content on Telangana and news relating to Telangana in the group have helped me in my preparation for the interview,” said Utkarsh, who has chosen Telangana cadre.