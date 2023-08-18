Upset after argument with wife, man ends life in Pragathi Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over an argument with his wife, a man died by suicide in the Amber Cheruvu in Pragathi Nagar on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sai Krishna (28), was staying in a rented house at Pragathi Nagar in KPHB with his wife and parents.

Police said the couple had frequent arguments over trivial matters. On Thursday morning after one such argument, Sai Krishna is suspected to have been upset and left the house. Around afternoon, he updated his WhatsApp status saying he was going to end his life. His friends in the contact list, who saw it, immediately altered his family members and police.

The police started searching for Sai Krishna and his last mobile phone location showed at the Amber Cheruvu. By the time they rushed to the spot, he had already died and his body was retrieved from the water.

Case is being investigated.