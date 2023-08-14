Hyderabad: Kannada actor held for abetting suicide of 28-year-old woman

Raidurgam police arrested Poornachand Rao, a Kannada actor for allegedly cheating, sexually exploiting and abetting of suicide of a 28-year-old woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested Poornachand Rao, a Kannada actor for allegedly cheating, sexually exploiting and abetting of suicide of a 28-year-old woman, Bindu Shree, who had died by suicide on Friday night in Hyderabad.

The young woman had jumped to her death from the 21st floor of 15 LH building, Lanco Hills apartments.

The police had initially registered a case of suspicious death but based on a complaint made by the girl’s parents, they altered it to Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Poornachand, who was living with his wife and a daughter on the 21st floor of the 15 LH block at Lanco Hills, had hired Bindu Shree as a caretaker to look after his daughter. Bindu Shree was allotted a room in the flat.

“Parents of the woman alleged that Poornachand lured Bindu Shree with a role in movies. He also took Rs. 12 lakh from them assuring to buy a house. A case was registered and Poornachand was been arrested,” Raidurgam Inspector, M Mahesh, said.

Enquiries revealed that Poornachand had recently brought another woman to take care of the child and was going out with her, leaving Bindu at the house. An argument ensued between them over the issue and the woman on Friday night jumped from the 21 st floor of the building.