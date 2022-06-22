Upset over mother’s death, brothers end lives in Keesara

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over losing their mother to a chronic illness, two men, both brothers, died, allegedly by suicide, in their house in Keesara on Wednesday.

The victims, Yadi Reddy (34) and Mahipal Reddy (29), both private employees were residents of Rampally village of Keesara mandal. According to the police, their mother Prameela, who suffered from a chronic illness, died nine months ago. Since then, they had slipped into depression.

Police said the two, who were very much attached to their mother, were unable to get over her death. While Yadi Reddy hanged himself to death, Mahipal Reddy consumed a poison and died.

They left a suicide note saying none were responsible for their suicide and that they did not want to live anymore after their mother’s death.

They were found dead by the neighbours, who alerted the Keesara police, who booked a case and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.