Upset over mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, teenager ends life in Jagtial

Upset reportedly over his mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, a teenager allegedly hanged himself to death in Thippannapeta of Jagtial
Jagtial: Upset reportedly over his mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, a teenager allegedly hanged himself to death in Thippannapeta of Jagtial rural mandal on Tuesday.
According to police, Myada Ramchan, a Class 9 student, was hanging when his family members, who went outside, returned. Though they rushed him to the Jagtial headquarters hospital, he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating.