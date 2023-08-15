| Upset Over Mothers Refusal To Give Him Mobile Phone Teenager Ends Life In Jagtial

Upset over mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, teenager ends life in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: Upset reportedly over his mother’s refusal to give him mobile phone, a teenager allegedly hanged himself to death in Thippannapeta of Jagtial rural mandal on Tuesday.

According to police, Myada Ramchan, a Class 9 student, was hanging when his family members, who went outside, returned. Though they rushed him to the Jagtial headquarters hospital, he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

