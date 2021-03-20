Uptick in Covid cases across Telangana

Infections jump to 47 in GHMC limits on Thursday while 313 cases recorded across Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have registered a slight rise in Covid-19 cases over the last three days, with daily infections going up from 29 on Tuesday to 47 on Thursday. During the same period, the State saw daily cases jump from 247 to 313.

In the adjoining Ranga Reddy district too, cases have gone up in the last three days — from 10 on Tuesday to 29 on Thursday — while cases dipped from 41 to 20 in Medchal-Malkajgiri during the same period.

As per the Covid-19 bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, two fatalities were reported in the State on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 1,664, while there were 2,434 active cases. Also, 142 persons successfully beat Covid on Thursday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,98,262 at a recovery rate of 98.64 per cent against the nation’s 96.2 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 62,972 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of 642 samples were awaited. Till Thursday, 94,82,649 tests had been conducted in the State.

Infections reported from the districts included 10 from Adilabad, three from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 47 from areas under the GHMC, eight from Jagitiyal, five from Jangaon, one from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, four from Jogulamba Gadwal, 16 from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, eight from Khammam, five from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, nine from Mahabubnagar, five from Mahabubabad, 10 from Mancherial, one from Medak, 20 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, two from Mulugu, one from Nagarkurnool, eight from Nalgonda, 25 from Nirmal, 15 from Nizamabad, three from Peddapalli, 12 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 29 from Ranga Reddy, 13 from Sangareddy, eight from Siddipet, seven from Suryapet, eight from Vikarabad, three from Wanaparthy, two from Warangal Rural and eight each from Warangal Urban and Yadadri-Bhongir.

Early reporting key: Govt

The Director, Public Health & Family Welfare has said in the Covid-19 bulletin that there is no need for the public to panic and appealed to them to report early to the hospital if they have symptoms. Early treatment prevents complications, he pointed out.

The government made elaborate arrangements for testing and treating Covid-19 patients, and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirements, beds would be provided while free treatment would be given in state-run facilities, he said. Sufficient quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines were also made available in hospitals.

Contact details

* Call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances: 104

* For grievances pertaining to private hospitals/labs, contact on WhatsApp: 9154170960

22 from ST boys hostel test positive

Twenty-two boarders of the ST Boys Hostel, Rajendranagar, its welfare officer and a watchman have tested positive for the coronavirus.

While all 92 boarders and staff were tested for Covid, 22 boarders — seven students each from Class 10, 9 and 8, and one student from Class 7 — one hostel welfare officer and a watchman were found to be positive.

All students and two staff members were asymptomatic as on Thursday, a press release said on Friday. The results came to light when the health team conducted random Covid-19 tests as scheduled on the hostel premises on Thursday.

All those tested positive were quarantined in the hostel and the remaining boarders were sent to their homes by arranging transportation, it said.

The quarantined boarders and staff were provided with a duty doctor and medicines by the District Medical and Health Officer, Ranga Reddy, said the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu. Dry fruits and other food supplements etc,. were also provided to them.