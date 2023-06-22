‘Urban’, a photo exhibition by Kishor Krishnamoorthi, to be inaugurated at GZH on June 24

Images showcase the little visual details in our urban city life that we often miss seeing while buried in our fast-paced lives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad announces its next big event, a photo exhibition by Kishor Krishnamoorthi, titled ‘Urban’, which will be inaugurated on June 24, at 6:30 pm. The photo series looks at the impact of rapid urban growth in our cities.

Comprised of four mini-series, the images showcase the little visual details in our urban city life that we often miss seeing while buried in our fast-paced lives. The streets of Hyderabad with its various idiosyncrasies serve as the backdrop for this photo story. The exhibition is on view till July 15.

From ‘No Parking’ signs to the ‘Garlands of Cables’ that exist at every corner of the street, each of these is a direct visual representation of hurried and unplanned responses to our increasing urban population.

In a well-planned society, there would be no need for No Parking signs because sufficient parking spaces would exist. With countless cars being sold every day and inadequate provisions for parking, building owners are forced to put up makeshift ‘No Parking’ signs. The question then remains – are these enforceable? If so, by whom?

Kishor Krishnamoorthi is a contemporary wedding and documentary photographer based in Hyderabad. He is the publisher of Concorde Zine, a printed publication showcasing visual stories about life in India, and the founder of Kiki Store, a company that makes handcrafted Ikat camera straps for photographers.

He takes photographs to capture this inherent aesthetic of life, to open up people’s outlooks to appreciate the finer details of the world around them. He wishes to show people a novel way to see the old, a fresh way to observe the obsolete, and develop a curiosity to continuously look for the charm in life. When not capturing the world with his camera, he reads ‘The Economist’, listens to old Tamil songs, and ponders upon life.

The guest of honour for the launch of the event will be Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT Departments of Telangana. The panellists for the evening will be Shankar Narayan, Harsha Vadlamani, Kishor Krishnamoorthi, and moderated by Nishat Fatima.

What: ‘Urban’, a photo exhibition by Kishor Krishnamoorthi

When: June 25 – July 15; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Hamburg Hall, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad