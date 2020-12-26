Urdu Social Sciences Congress concludes at MANUU

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Employability is not the only purpose of education, it should facilitate a solution to the problems faced by the society said Prof Mohammad Talib, Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, Oxford University, UK.

Addressing online valedictory session of the fourth National Urdu Social Sciences Congress ‘Social Sciences – Decline and Resurgence’ organised by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Prof Talib said all concepts and issues between sociology and society are interconnected in such a way that both are influenced by each other.

In his presidential address MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof S M Rahmatullah said, “If we pay attention then surely we will be able to solve the problems related to the society and the teaching of social sciences in Urdu. MANUU will definitely achieve the goal of providing quality education in Urdu.”

Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Agra, and MJP Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohd. Muzammil said students and research scholars should have a clear distinction between administration, management and governance.

Pointing out the important role being played by social science during the pandemic he said, it facilitates the accessibility of the work done in the labs to the public.

