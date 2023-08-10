US award for Hyderabad retina surgeon

Chief retina surgeon, Neoretina Eyecare Institute, Dr Raja Rami Reddy has been conferred with Rhett Buckler Award, for his surgical skill video in diabetic retinal detachments with macular holes, at the recently concluded annual meeting of ASRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Managing Director and chief retina surgeon, Neoretina Eyecare Institute, Dr Raja Rami Reddy has been conferred with Rhett Buckler Award, for his surgical skill video in diabetic retinal detachments with macular holes, at the recently concluded annual meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), Seattle, United States.

Dr. Raja Rami’s surgical video titled, ‘Macular holes with proliferative diabetic retinopathy: Fixing two problems with one shot” was among the 79 selected entries from all over the world in the film festival at ASRS annual meeting between July 28 and August 1.

“Receiving the Rhett Buckler award is an incredible honour and reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative techniques that enhance the lives of our patients.” Dr. Raja Rami Reddy, who has more than two-decades of experience in macular surgeries and viterectomy surgery, said.

Also Read Hyderabad-based Neoretina launches dilation free retinal imaging centre