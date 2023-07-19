| Us Based Turtle Wax Launches Three Car Care Studios In Hyderabad

US-based Turtle Wax launches three car-care studios in Hyderabad

Turtle Wax Car Care studio offers a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste of car enthusiasts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Turtle Wax, Inc., a Chicago-based car care company, on Wednesday announced the launch of three new co-branded car-care studios in Hyderabad. The studios were inaugurated in partnership with Xenex in Ayyappa Society, Xploder at 5th phase KPHB colony and Indian Decars at Banjara Hills Road No.3.

Equipped with ultra-modern detailing technologies and a team of qualified and trained service personnel, the Turtle Wax Car Care studio offers a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste of car enthusiasts, a press release said.

The studios were inaugurated by Turtle Wax Global Chief Operating Officer Laurie King and Turtle Wax India Managing Director Sajan Murali Puravangara.

