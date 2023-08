US Consulate’s new security officer meets Telangana DGP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: The new Resident Security Officer of the Consulate General of the USA, Kale G Nandula, called upon the Telangana State Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, here on Thursday.

Nandula and Anjani Kumar during the interaction today held discussions on issues of mutual concern.