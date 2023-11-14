Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operations Day 3: Oxygen Supply, Medical Assistance, And Food Delivery

On the third day of rescue operations in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, efforts persisted to save 40 laborers trapped in a collapsed tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Yamunotri National Highway
Hyderabad: On the third day of rescue operations in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, efforts persisted to save 40 laborers trapped in a collapsed tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Yamunotri National Highway. The incident occurred due to a landslide on November 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in constant contact with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, staying updated on the situation.