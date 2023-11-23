TTD to release special darshan tickets for February on Friday

Devotees are advised to book tickets and rooms through the official website.

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that it will release Rs 300 special darshan tickets for February 2024 on Friday, November 24, at 10 am. The announcement comes as a welcome news for devotees planning a pilgrimage to the holy shrine in the upcoming months.

According to the TTD statement released on Thursday, the accommodation quota will be released on the same day at 3 pm. Devotees are advised to book tickets and rooms through the official website link: https://ttddevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

Ratha Sapthami Slots:

Devotees waiting for Ratha Sapthami, a special festivity on February 16, 2024, can book their slots on November 27, 2024, starting at 10 am.