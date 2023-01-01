Golden crown for Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Siddipet: Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Siddipet will be adorned with a 1.792 kg gold crown on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the golden crown, which was designed and made by a well-known jewelry shop, to the Venkateshwara Swamy temple management on Monday morning.

Temple Executive Officer Viswanatha Sharma said Harish Rao assured all support to them when they met him with the proposal a few months ago. Apart from donating 20 tolas of gold to the crown, the Executive Officer said Rao encouraged several donors make contributions.

Meanwhile, the temple management had bought one kilo out of the total gold used for the crown. A huge number of devotees are expected to throng the temple on Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday morning.

The temple management also has plans to make crowns for the consorts of the presiding deity.