Vaughan criticises Chennai pitch, Warne hits out at England cricketer

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:12 am

Hyderabad: Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan took to twitter and criticised the Chennai pitch of the second Test saying it started turning from Day One and not ideal for Test cricket. With India taking a huge first innings lead and set to clinch the Test, he took a dig at the pitch.

“It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions … Spun but not like what it’s doing now … India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings … This isn’t a good Test match pitch …,” he wrote on Twitter. However, former Australian spinner Shane Warne hit out at the England cricketers for not applying themselves and defended the track.

“The toss was more important to win in the 1st Test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface,” he wrote.

He further added, “Come on maaaaaate! The last few days of the 1st Test, the wicket started exploding & no one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance. At least this Test it’s been the same for both teams from ball one. Eng bowled poorly & Rohit, Pant and Jinx showed how to bat.”