Vemulawada ASI succumbs to Covid

By | Published: 6:08 pm 6:46 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: An Armed Reserve assistant sub-inspector Annavaram Kanakaiah (51) died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. Kanakaiah who was posted in Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, was infected by the virus, about 20 days ago. His family members shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where his health condition deteriorated. He breathed his last on Saturday morning, while undergoing treatment.

Learning about the incident, Rajanna-Sircilla Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and other police officers expressed deep condolences over the death of ASI, who is survived by wife and two children. A native of Vemulawada temple town, Kanakaiah used to work in Karimangar police headquarters and was shifted to Sircilla town following the formation of new districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .