Vemulawada staffer defrauds temple of Rs 40 lakh

The employee misguided authorities by submitting wrong statistics of laddu sales, says a temple source

Rajanna-Sircilla: An employee at Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple was allegedly involved in siphoning money from the sale of laddus by fabricating sales figures. The employee from the sales department is reported to have misused about Rs 40 lakh (2 lakh laddus).

Temple source said the employee misguided the authorities by submitting wrong statistics of laddu sales involving sale of two lakh laddus worth Rs 40 lakh. He is alleged to have utilised the money for personal needs.

Suspecting his involvement following mismatch in the figures, the prasadam manufacturing wing officials crosschecked the data and found irregularities in the sale of prasadam.

Though there was no stock, the employee misguided the higher officials by projecting wrong statistics stating that 2 lakh laddus were available with the sales department. The source said that though the irregularities came to light, the laddu production department officials did not inform the higher officials.

The employee reportedly repaid the amount one week ago when he was questioned about the irregularities, the source said.

When asked about the fraud, Temple Executive Officer Krishna Prasad said there would be an inquiry into the allegations and action would be taken against employees if they were found involved in the fraud.

