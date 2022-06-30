VHP, Bajarang Dal burnt effigy of Jihadis in Nalgonda protesting killing of Kanhaiya Lal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:00 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Nalgonda: Vishwa Hindu Praishad (VHP) and Bajarag Dali activists held a demonstration and burnt the effigy of the Jihadi at Subash statue centre in Nalgonda to protest against the killing of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur of Rajasthan. The protesters raised slogans seeking justice to Kanhaiay lal and against Jihadis and Pakistan supported terrorist organisations. .

Speaking on the occasion, VHP area Sahasamyojak Venkat said that two persons, who killed Kanhaiya Lal, should be awarded punishment of death. He deplored that attacks on Hindus by Jihadis have increased in the country. He urged the Centre to take measures to safety of Hindus in the country.

He questioned as to why the so-called secularists were keeping mum on the incident. Stating that Hindus were not ready to face any loss forthwith, he called upon the Hindus to unite to prevent any such incidents.

VHP district secretary Malleboinda Narsimha and Bajaran Dal district convener Ganesh were also participated in the protest demonstration.