Vice President’s visit: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Hyderabad Public School at Ramanthapur on Saturday morning, there may be traffic congestion in the route from his residence in Jubilee Hills to Ramanthapur between 9 am to 12pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said the traffic congestion points could be Jubilee Hills Road No.29 – Peddamma Temple – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – NTR Bhavan – Sagar Society – Srinagar T Junction – NFCL – Punjagutta flyover – CM Camp Office – Green Lands flyover – Begumpet flyover – Rasoolpura junction – CTO flyover -YMCA flyover – St.John’s Rotary – Sangeeth X Roads – Rail Nilayam – Mettuguda -Tarnaka flyover – Habsiguda – NGRI.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.