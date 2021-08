Victory, Lucky Lady impress in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 9:33 am 9:45 am

Hyderabad: Victory Parade and Lucky Lady moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Smashing Blue (Rohit Kumar) 48, moved freely. Special Effort (Jagdale) 47.5, moved easy. Joy O Joy (Surya Prakash) 45 shaped well. Shelly Annie (Sandosh Raj) 47, moved easy. Paladino (Kiran Naidu) 47, fit and well. Sally (Md Ismail) 46, shaped well.

800m:

Cheltenham (N Rawal) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Jean Lafette (Ajit Singh) &

Win Vision (SS Tanwar) 1-2, 600/46.5, moved together. Victory Parade (Md Ismail) & Lucky Lady (Ex:Neffereti) (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46,

pair moved well.

1000m:

Mandala Bay (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/45, handy. Rivadavia (Ashhad Asbar) &

Solar Eclipse (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together. Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) & Acadian Angel (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair not extended.