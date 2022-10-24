Victory of TRS in Munugode a foregone conclusion: Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode conducting election campaign at Radha thanda of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in Munugode assembly constituency.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Monday said the victory of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was a foregone conclusion as the people were hating the cheap and divisive politics being played by the Congress and the BJP.

Campaigning in Sansthan Narayanapur mandal, the Minister exuded confidence that the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would bring votes to the TRS candidate. Prabhakar Reddy would win the bye-election with a huge majority.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would lose his deposit as he faced the opposition of the people at every village where he went campaigning. The people of Munugode would teach him a lesson for mortgaging their self-respect for the Rs 18,000 crore worth contract, she said, adding that the TRS government had converted more than 3,000 thandas into grama panchayats and increased reservations of tribals to 10 percent. The development of tribal areas would become possible only through the TRS government.

In addition to government jobs, employment was provided to the youth in the private sector by attracting the investments to the state, she said, also reminding the people that it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who solved the decades-old fluoride problem in Nalgonda.

Both the Congress and BJP had become anti-development forces by creating hurdles for welfare schemes and development projects in the State.