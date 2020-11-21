Videos of tiger sighting in Ambaghat forest area fake: Forest department

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Clarifying about a video that went viral on social media about the sighting of a Tiger in the Ambaghat forest area in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday, the Forest department has said that the video was about a Tiger that appeared in the Anjanwadi forest area of Yavatmal district of neighbouring State of Maharashtra in the month of October.

In a statement here on Saturday the Adilabad Circle Chief Conservator of Forest Vinod Kumar has said that forest officials after thorough investigation have confirmed that few young men in Bejjur area have circulated the old video creating fear among the locals. “The video has created panic among the villagers living on the fringes of the forest area. The department is on full alert and special teams have been formed to monitor movement of the big cats,” he said.

The department has set up 32 teams in Asifabad alone in addition to camera traps and watchers. The department sought the help of the media in dispensing correct information particularly with regard to sightings of Tigers.

