Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hyderabad concede first innings lead

The city team has ended the day at 103/3 in 57 overs with Aaron George top-scoring with 57.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:48 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Having dismissed for a paltry 75 in their first innings, Hyderabad conceded first innings lead of 121 runs to Chhattisgarh on the second day of the Group D Vijay Merchant Trophy match at DSE Academy, Gujarat on Wednesday. Mayank Sahu scored 74 for the Chhattisgarh team. Hyderabad ended the day at 103/3 in 57 overs with Aaron George top-scoring with 57.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 75 & 103/3 in 57 overs (Aaron George 57) vs Chhattisgarh 196 in 67.5 overs (Mayank Sahu 74; Rahul Karthikeya 2/27, Yuvraj Yadav 2/35, Mohd Mosiquddin 2/47, N Sudheev 2/41)

At Hyderabad: Andhra 400/6 dcl in 106 overs (G Vikhyath 157no, S Hameed 62) vs Pondicherry 87 in 55.4 overs (B Pranav reddy 3/13, ARN Lohith 4/21) & f/o 30/1 in 14 overs; Punjab 315 vs Baroda 271/5 in 99 overs (Vishvas 56, Smit Rathva 106; Namitveer 3/76); Rajasthan 591/6 dcl bt Nagaland 98 in 33.3 overs (Abhishek 4/22, Karn 3/31) & f/o 66 in 24.2 overs (Parve 5/19, Mayak 4/5).