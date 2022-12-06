Vijay Merchant Trophy: Aditya’s fifer wrecks Hyderabad on Day 1

Chhattisgarh’s Aditya Agarwal returned with 5/13 bowling figures as they dismissed a listless Hyderabad for 75 runs on the opening day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh’s Aditya Agarwal returned with 5/13 bowling figures as they dismissed a listless Hyderabad for 75 runs on the opening day of the BCCI Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Group D match at the DSE Academy, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad lasted 59.2 overs but failed to put on runs. Aditya was well supported by Dhananjay Nayak who scalped four wickets for 15. At stumps, Chhattisgarh were 68/4 in 28 overs.



Brief Scores: Hyderabad 75 in 59.2 overs (Aaron George 23, Akshay Varma 20, Dhananjay Nayak 4/15, Aditya Agarwal 5/13 (14-7-13-5)) vs Chhattisgarh 68/4 in 28 overs ( V Yash Kumar 35, Rahul Karthikeya 2/21).

Also Read Vijay Merchant Trophy: Delhi in commanding position on Day 2

At Hyderabad: Andhra 321/4 in 90 overs (B Manu Darshan 65, B Paramveer Singh 61, G Vikhyath 114 batting) vs Pondicherry; Punjab 315 in 83.3 overs (Rizu Shrivastwa 52, Arjun Rajput 53, Harish Kumar 55no; Amahida 3/85, Eklavya Makwana 3/69, Devesh Pandey 2/47) vs Baroda 6/0 in 4 overs; Rajasthan 450/4 in 93 overs (Sanil 118, Yartharth Bhiraniya 122, Sahib Abhichandami 100, Aadi Patni 56batting; Dipu Gupta 2/39) vs Nagaland.