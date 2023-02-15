Vijay Varma shares a special post on Valentine’ Day; fans speculate that it is Tamannaah Bhatia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Recently, actor Vijay Varma hit headlines for his alleged romance with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Now the ‘Darlings’ actor took to Instagram to share a special post on Valentine’s Day, and the fans can’t keep their calm.

In his Instagram story, he shared a picture which features two pairs of feet facing each other, along with a red heart emoji. As soon as the picture went viral online, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the jacket and shoes on the other person with Varma are of Tamannaah’s.

“I actually ship them, they make a quirky & unexpected couple in the best way possible(sic),” a fan wrote. “I think they’re just announcing the new lust stories movie which they both star in,” another user commented.

Vijay-Tamannaah’s relationship rumours started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo was reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year at a party. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours yet.