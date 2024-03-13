Vijayasai Reddy accuses Naidu of sacrificing Andhra Pradesh’s special category status fight

The Rajya Sabha member accused Naidu of prioritizing his ambition to become Chief Minister over the welfare of the state, citing his allowance of the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

By IANS Updated On - 13 March 2024, 01:53 PM

Amaravati: YSR Congress parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday said that by partnering with the BJP, the TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu has sacrificed Andhra Pradesh’s fight for special category status.

Vijayasai Reddy said by partnering with the BJP, the former Chief Minister also decided to stop the socio-economic caste census and go back to (National Pension Scheme) for government employees.

The YSR Congress leader was reacting to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) entering into an alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He had earlier stated that YSR Congress would not decimate TDP as Naidu’s actions will do it first. He slammed the TDP leader for disowning his cadre, leaders and ideology to prostrate in front of anyone to become the Chief Minister for the last time.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was forged last week after Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The three parties on March 11 announced seat-sharing deal. Under the tripartite deal, TDP will contest 144 Assembly seats out of total 175 seats. It will also contest 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Naidu has left 31 Assembly seats and eight Lok Sabha seats for the two allies.

While Jana Sena will contest 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will field its candidates in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies.