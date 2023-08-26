Vijayawada Customs officials seize Rs 6.4 crore worth smuggled Gold

It appears that the foreign markings on the gold were deliberately erased to camouflage the smuggled nature of the Gold.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:15 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Vijayawada: The sleuths of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate at Vijayawada has busted a case of smuggled gold of Dubai and Sri Lanka origin coming into Andhra Pradesh.

In the wee hours of Firday, August 25, at Bollapalli Toll Plaza, officials of Customs (Preventive ) Commissionerate, Vijayawada have intercepted a carrier of smuggled gold who was travelling in a Car from Chennai to Vijayawada and recovered nearly 4.3 kgs of Gold from him.

As a follow up to this operation, the officers conducted a search operation at the carrier’s premises and recovered 6.8kg of gold jewellery along with foreign currency (Kuwait Dinar Qatar Riyal, Oman Rial etc.) worth Rs.1.5lakh.

The carrier of smuggled gold was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962 on Saturday. The accused has been remanded to 13 days of judicial custody by the Court of Special Judge.