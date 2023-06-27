Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple being developed with Rs 70 crore: AP Deputy CM

Of the Rs 70 crore sanctioned, we have already completed Rs 14.7 crore worth works, said Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

AP Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

Tadepalli: The Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple is being developed with Rs 70 crore on Indrakeeladri hill, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons after a review meeting of the Endowments department, he said that prasadam potu, prasadam counters and stock point would be housed in a separate building coming up at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

Also, Rs 30 crore was being spent to construct an Annadanam complex in two floors where between 1,500 to 1,800 devotees could dine at a time. The queue line complex extension was being constructed with Rs 20 crore and tenders were being called for the purpose. A staircase was being built at a cost of Rs 28 crore, he disclosed.

Other decisions taken at the meeting include construction of a puja mandapam with Rs 6 crore, and setting up of a megawatt solar plant at the temple premises.

“We are also constructing a multi-level car parking lot with Rs 60 crore. Of the Rs 70 crore sanctioned, we have already completed Rs 14.7 crore worth works. The Indrakeeladri area is being developed with an additional Rs 120 crore,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. Besides, at Srisailam, a Rs 75 crore queue complex, sala mandapams with Rs 35 crore in the mada veedhi were being taken up while at Kanipakam, an annadanam complex with Rs 3.6 crore and a queue complex with Rs 4 crore would be built, he stated.

“We have sanctioned 1,917 temples with Srivani Trust funds. We have curbed corruption through pre-audit system and temple staff are being transferred internally every three months,” Satyanarayana said.

