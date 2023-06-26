Rs 6.12 cr released under YSR Law Nestham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday released over Rs. 6.12 crore for 2,677 junior lawyers under YSR Law Nestham.

Speaking on the occasion here, he said that the amount would help those who completed law course would have to consolidate practice during the first three years. “This kind of scheme does not exist in any state in the country. We are giving Rs. 5,000 per month to junior lawyers which works out to Rs. 60,000 a year and Rs. 1.8 lakh in three years,”, he stated.

So far through YSR Law Nestham, Rs. 41.52 crore was disbursed to 5,781 junior lawyers in the past four years, he added.

Jagan also said that the government had set up ‘Advocates Welfare Trust’ with Rs. 100 crore and the trust had so far provided a financial assistance of Rs. 25 crore towards loans, group mediclaim policy and other needs of lawyers.