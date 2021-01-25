Vikarabad: Mandal surveyor in ACB net

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Doma mandal surveyor G Bhagyavathi and a computer operator A Prem Kumar for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.3,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour.

Bhagyavathi allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant, Syed Khaja Yadullah Hussaini of Mehdipatnam through Prem Kumar for forwarding the survey report pertaining to Hussaini’s land to the office of the Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records, according to a press release.

Officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Prem Kumar. Both Bhagyavathi and Prem Kumar were working at the office of Tahsildar in Doma mandal in Vikarabad district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .