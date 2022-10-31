Villa Marie freshers get a warm welcome

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

The event featured a variety of vibrant dance performances that the seniors put on with a lot of zeal and fervour.

Hyderabad: Villa Marie Degree College for Women, Somajiguda, organised its annual Fresher’s Day ‘Aarambh’ to hail the new journey in the college premises. The programme was graced by the founder, director, correspondent of Villa Marie Degree College, Dr Philomena; the secretary, Chinnamma; and the joint Secretary, Srinivas Rao.

The event featured a variety of vibrant dance performances that the seniors put on with a lot of zeal and fervour. The freshers also participated in the ‘Miss Fresher’ contest – a competition where contestants were judged based on their confidence, ramp walk and their beautiful attire – to be crowned Miss Fresher 2022.

A hundred new faces were inspired by it, and a million new dreams were sparked. With the DJ and dance, the event came to a successful conclusion. Thanks to this engaging event, the seniors and juniors had the ideal chance to come together, celebrate, and look forward to a new chapter in their enlightening journey on the campus of Villa Marie College.