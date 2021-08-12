Villagers jailed for attacking officials released in Khammam

Three of the imprisoned women were lactating mothers and were allowed to keep their kids with them in the prison as per rules

Khammam: 21 villagers of Yellannanagar imprisoned for attacking forest personnel a few days ago were released from the district jail in Khammam on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that Konijerla police, based on a complaint by forest officials, booked cases against 21 people including 18 women of Yellannanagar in Konijerla mandal and they were lodged in the district jail on August 6.

The villagers were accused of pelting stones at forest personnel when they tried to stop podu farming one km inside the forest at Yellannanagar. Three of the imprisoned women were lactating mothers and were allowed to keep their kids with them in the prison as per rules.

After releasing from jail, the women and a Left party leader P Ranga Rao alleged that the jail authorities harassed the women. However, the jailor, A Sridhar, denied the allegations and said Women and Child Welfare Department officials monitored the arrangements made for them in the jail.

