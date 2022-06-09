Villages witnessing growth with Palle Pragathi: Khammam Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Collector VP Gautham speaking to villagers at Maddulappli of Kamepalli mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday night.

Khammam: Villages in all districts across Telangana have been witnessing comprehensive development with the Palle Pragathi programme, stated District Collector VP Gautham.

He stayed overnight at Maddulapalli village of Kamepalli mandal in the district on Wednesday night as part of Palle Nidra programme. He took out a padayatra inspecting local Government Primary School, ZP High School, Anganwadi Centre and streets at the village and interacted with the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautham suggested collection of garbage everyday with the tractor and to segregate wet and dry waste to make vermi-compost with which the gram panchayat could earn money. He told the villagers to prevent water stagnation in the houses and streets to avoid spread of viral diseases. The Collector told gram panchayat officials to maintain Palle Prakruthi Vanam in a clean manner and water the plants regularly.

Since a Vaikuntha Dhamam constructed in the village during the previous Palle Pragathi was not adequate, another one would be built at the village, Gautham said. He told officials to speed up Telangana Kreeda Pranganam works. The Collector inspected Maddulapalli tank and told officials to construct a new floodgate as the existing one was damaged in a lightning strike recently. Plantation has to be taken up on all internal roads in the village, he said.

Gautham wanted the officials to create awareness among the villagers about the importance of normal child deliveries and problems related to c-section surgeries. ZP CEO VV Appa Rao, DRDO Vidyachandana, DPO Durga Prasad and others were present.