Vim issues statement over ‘First Dishwashing Liquid For Men’, says “it was a joke”

Taking to Instagram, Vim shared a post, which they captioned, "We aren't serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home."

By ANI Updated On - 10:30 AM, Mon - 12 December 22

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Dishwashing brand, Vim, on Sunday, responded to all the social media backlash for their latest ad campaign the ‘first black dishwashing liquid for men’ and said it “was a joke”.

The post reads, “Dear Men, it was a joke.”

Vim also shared an open letter and captioned it, “Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottles hearts.”

The letter reads, “Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along…Bartan dhona sabke liye ek jaisa, to liquid bhi ek hoga na? You don’t need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!”

The controversy began shortly after Milind Soman promoted the new black dishwashing liquid on Instagram, emphasizing that men should participate equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

Sharing the video, Soman wrote on Instagram, “Vim Black – dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.”

The ad featured a young man bragging in the gym about helping his mom in washing the dishes. “Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye,” he told a woman.

The ad campaign didn’t go well with many users and faced netizens irk on social media for promoting gender discrimination.

A user commented, “Are you serious??? In 2022?? Change the bottle from yellow to black to ‘feel masculine’. SLOW CLAP…. WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?”

Another user wrote, “Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum??? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this???? It makes 0 sense.”

“Probably the dumbest product and ad that I’ve seen. Come on Milind, choose better ads,” another fan commented.

Soman, 57, has still not reacted to the backlash.