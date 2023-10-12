Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Avanish slams century in Hyderabad’s win over Uttarakhand

Hyderabad under-19 team captain Avanish led from the front with a fine century (128) as they defeated Uttarakhand by 77 runs to open their campaign with a win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad under-19 team captain Avanish led from the front with a fine century (128) as they defeated Uttarakhand by 77 runs to open their campaign with a win

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-19 team captain Avanish led from the front with a fine century (128) as they defeated Uttarakhand by 77 runs to open their campaign with a win in the Vinoo Mankad trophy in Vijayawada, on Thursday.

Opener Avanish and his partner Aaron George Vargese (60) added 184 runs for the opening wicket. Avanish slammed 14 boundaries and 8 sixes in his 70-ball essay that helped to massive 345/9 in 50 overs. Later, they restricted Uttarakhand to 268 in 47.4 overs. For Hyderabad team. MS Karthikeya scalped three for 32.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 345/9 in 50 overs (Aravelly Avanish 128, Aaron George Varghese 60, MS Karthikeya 55no, Ashar Khan 4/47) bt Uttarakhand 268 in 47.4 overs (Sanskar Rawat 86, MS Karthikeya 3/32);

In Hyderabad: Gujarat 392/8 in 50 overs (Rudra M Patel 132, Ronit Patel 90, Aryan Kamli 50; Prince Mishra 3/71) bt Jharkhand 214 in 48.2 overs (Rudra N Patel 3/29); Mumbai 217 in 43 overs (Musheer Khan 64) lost to Karnataka 220/7 in 48.2 overs (Harshil Dharmani 57; Musheer Khan 3/44); Himachal Pradesh 158 in 30.4 overs (Innesh N Mahajan 71, Arnav Bhardwaj 62; Nishunk Birla 5/11, Devang Kaushik 4/7) lost to Chandigarh 162/4 in 34 overs (Devang Kaushik 65).