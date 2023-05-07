Viral Video: Man rescued huge King Cobra Snake with bare hands

This viral video was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, "King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The video of the man recusing the huge King Cobra snake which is 15 feet long, with his bare hands and leaving into the wild forest video is going viral on social media platforms. This viral video was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter with the caption, “King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued and released in the wild. Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With the onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places.”

Check out the video:

