Viral video showing people chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at stadium not from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:38 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: India defeated Australia by six wickets in the series decider of the three-match T20I series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the city on Sunday.

Scores of cricket fans turned up to witness the first international cricket match in three years in the State capital.

A video, claiming to be from Uppal stadium, is going viral on social media showing the song ‘Bharat Ka Bacha Jai Shree Ram Bolega’ playing in the stands and the crowd chanting the lyrics. While many shared the video stating it is from Hyderabad, Rachakonda police clarified that it didn’t happen here.

“This is incorrect. It didn’t happen in Hyderabad Stadium. Such false propaganda brings down the image of Hyderabad. Suitable action will be taken against the persons doing such false propaganda, misguiding the people,” Rachakonda police tweeted.

The last international match that Hyderabad hosted was between India and West Indies, which was a cracker of a game. Virat Kohli’s brilliant unbeaten 94-run knock set up a mammoth chase for the hosts then.