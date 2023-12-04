Visakhapatnam: Homage paid to 1971 War Heroes on Navy Day

As part of Navy Day 2023 celebrations on Monday, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to service personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions including the 1971 War

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Visakhapatnam: As part of Navy Day 2023 celebrations on Monday, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to service personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions including the 1971 War. A floral wreath was placed by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial here.

Wreaths were also placed by Dr A Mallikarajuna, District Collector; A Ravi Shankar, Commissioner of Police; C M Saikanth Varma, Commissioner of GVMC and Rear Admiral T Sudhakar (Retd), Vice President Navy Foundation, Vizag Chapter.

