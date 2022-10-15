Visakhapatnam: Thousands take part in Visakha Garjana rally

Published: Updated On - 07:18 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Braving rain on Saturday, thousands of people participated in the Visakha Garjana rally to press for the demand of making the city as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Clouds literally were hanging on the mega event proposed by the joint action committee for achieving Visakhapatnam as the capital. It rained all night and continued in the morning at 9 a.m., the scheduled start of the rally. But it did not dampen the spirits of Vizagites who began pouring in front of the Central Park close to the Jail Road junction.

Cultural troupes entertained the people from all walks of life as they began the long four-km. procession to the beach road via Siripuram junction, holding banners and raising slogans en route.

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, ministers R.K. Roja, Vidadala Rajani, and Gudivada Amarnath, TTD chairman and regional coordinator of YSR Congress Party YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Pushpa Srivani, MLAs, MLCs, and YSRCP party functionaries took part in the rally which culminated in a public meeting at the YSR statue near the Park Hotel junction on the beach road.