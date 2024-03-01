Vishweshwar Reddy accuses Congress of politicising Medigadda

Senior BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy accused Congress of ignoring the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and focusing on damages caused to the Medigadda barrage to mislead the people.

1 March 2024

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Vishweshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress was not interested in punishing the people involved in the alleged irregularities taken place in Kaleshwaram project and that it was trying to use it for political purposes keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the Congress and the BRS had forged a secret understanding, the former MP alleged that the Congress leadership was preventing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from taking action against the BRS leadership.