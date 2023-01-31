Viskhapatnam: One dies in blast in pharma unit

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
A reactor in the pharma unit blasted with a loud noise which created panic among the workers in the company who ran helter skelter.

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 31 January 23
Visakhapatnam: One person died and three others were severely injured due to a blast in a pharma company in the Atchutapuram special economic zone of the neighbouring Anakapalle district on Tuesday.

Police rushed to the unit and sent the workers away while the fire department officials began an inquiry into the incident.

