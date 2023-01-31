Viskhapatnam: One dies in blast in pharma unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Representational image.

Visakhapatnam: One person died and three others were severely injured due to a blast in a pharma company in the Atchutapuram special economic zone of the neighbouring Anakapalle district on Tuesday.

A reactor in the pharma unit blasted with a loud noise which created panic among the workers in the company who ran helter skelter.

Police rushed to the unit and sent the workers away while the fire department officials began an inquiry into the incident.