Viswajit bowls HCA Academy to victory at HCA C Division one-day league

Viswajit Sharma scalped six wickets for 56 as his side HCA Academy defeated Gunrock by 111 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Viswajit Sharma scalped six wickets for 56 as his side HCA Academy defeated Gunrock by 111 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league championship on Thursday.

In another match, Noor Akmal scored a century as SN Groupd downed Sagar CC by 35 runs.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Vijaynagar CC 179 in 40.4 overs (Akshay 74; Vijay Singh 3/32) lost to Southern Stars 183/2 in 17.4 overs (Mohammed Faiz Ahmed 67, Qubaib 83); HCA Academy 254 in 47.1 overs (C Shiva 71, Ashish Vardan 64; Jesher Arjit Kumar 3/40) bt Gunrock 143 in 42.3 overs (Viswajit Sharma 6/56); SN Group 282 in 45.1 overs (Noor Akmal 100, Karthik Javvaji 73; Siddhartha V 4/50) bt Sagar CC 247 in 43.4 overs (Raj Kumar 106; Noor Akmal 3/37, Karthik Javvaji 3/56); Anu CC 242 in 46.5 overs (P Charan Teja 64; Rana Charan 3/40, M Gargiya Rishi 3/48) bt Rushiraj 148 in 43.1 overs.